Through his social networks, Yoshihiro Togashi, author of Hunter x Hunterannounced that the 401st chapter of the manga has ended. Although he does not yet have a date for its publication, the mangaka said he was happy to be able to work on this series again.

This news is being very well received by fans of Hunter x Hunter. Let’s remember that the manga went on an indefinite hiatus last December. Since then there was no knowledge of when it could continue. Now at least we know that there is already a next chapter.

The reason behind these breaks is Yoshihiro Togashi’s health. The author has been quite open with his fans when talking about his physical problems. One of the most common is severe back pain that prevents him from sitting for long hours doing the manga.

It is still a mystery if this chapter will mark the start of its serialization again. Fans will have to stay tuned if they want to know what Togashi has planned for Gon and company. Do you already follow these adventures?

What is Hunter x Hunter?

It is a manga that follows the adventures of Gon Freecss. He is a young man who discovers that his father is a renowned ‘hunter’. These are people specialized in finding treasures, identifying strange animals and even catching criminals. Therefore, Gon decides to embark on a journey to become equal to his father.

The manga started running from 1998 and continues till now. Over time, he has built a large fan base, despite his constant publication breaks. Still, Yoshihiro Togashi continues to deliver a story that keeps his followers hooked.. Do you already read it?

