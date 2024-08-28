It is now known when the next chapter of the manga will be released. Hunter x HunterMeanwhile, Yoshihiro Togashi, its creator, continues working on those that will come out later, and he shared a recent update in this regard.

This was via a message on his Twitter account (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) that he published on August 28, 2024. It is accompanied by a photograph where you can see the desk where he is working.

For many it is great that Togashi continues to advance with the manga Hunter x HunterHowever, the message accompanying the photo says something a little worrying. This is ‘I was sitting on the toilet and hurt my back… Coloring is on the way’.

Back pain is the main ailment that plagues this mangaka, and the reason why he had to stop working on the series. He couldn’t keep up with the deadlines.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

So he’s taken several breaks from his work, some of which have lasted for years. So much time has passed that even Yoshihiro Togashi doubts whether he’ll be able to finish the manga or not. Hunter x Hunter some day.

That’s why he decided to tell us some of the possible endings for this one. In addition to the message mentioned above, he also posted a couple of others where we can see that he’s willing to paint. Maybe some chapters will have color pages or will it be a cover?

Some fans and even artists are concerned about the mention of Togashi injuring his back again, and are asking for restraint. According to the schedule, the manga will be released on Hunter x Hunter will return in issue #45 of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which will go on sale on October 7, 2024 in Japan.

Fountain: Twitter.

So it will be a day earlier that the next chapter will be available on Manga Plus due to the time difference. It’s just a matter of waiting.

Apart from Hunter x Hunter We have more manga information at TierraGamer.