Hunter x Hunter He just returned from his long hiatus with new episodes of his manga. In these we see the return of the popular villain Hisoka, although this has generated some doubts among fans. Mainly because they don’t know what the villain is up to.

Source: Shueisha

The latest chapter of the Hunter x Hunter manga showed us that Hisoka is alive and aboard the Black Whale.. Her appearance is relatively the same, albeit with her hair down and without her iconic ‘tears’ under each of her eyes.

While it’s clear he’s here to assassinate any member of the Phantom Troupe he finds, fans don’t know what to expect. Since many years have passed since the last chapters of the manga. It seems that the villain could be part of the war between the mafia families.

We recommend you: Hunter x Hunter returns after 4 years and this is its new cover

For now Hunter x Hunter has had two new chapters with weekly premiere. Let’s hope this stays and doesn’t go into another long hiatus. In this way, fans will soon have their answers regarding Hisoka and his revenge. Will he be successful or have his plans changed in all these years?

What is Hunter x Hunter?

Hunter x Hunter is a manga and anime created by Yoshihito Togashi. Here we follow Gon, a young man who seeks to become a ‘hunter’ like his father. These are people who specialize in fancy things. Like finding unique animal species and going on a treasure hunt.

Source: Toei Animation

Hisoka Morow is one of the main villains of this saga. He is also a hunter and a former member of the Phantom Troupe, who is always on the lookout for worthy opponents. Even though he died in the chapters leading up to his most recent hiatus, he seems like he came back to life. This is also one of the factors that make fans doubt their intentions.. Will her death of him have affected his plans? Perhaps soon we will know.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.