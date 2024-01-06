













Hunter x Hunter has a new fighting game and this is its first gameplay | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









In this you can see some of the main characters of the series heading to a ring, ready to demonstrate their skills. As revealed by the company, this fighting genre title has a focus on team fighting.

According to what was shared in the broadcast, they will be 3 vs. teams. 3 and the official name of this title is Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.

We recommend: Hunter x Hunter would already have its final ending.

It is evident that the studio in charge, Eighting, is using three-dimensional graphics with the cel-shading technique to give it an anime-like appearance.

Visually it doesn't look bad but it gives the impression that it will be available on multiple consoles. Regarding the latter, no platform is confirmed.

Fountain: Bushiroad Games.

But if we take a look at other titles that this company publishes and finances, it almost always takes into account Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC through Steam.

Sometimes it also publishes on Xbox, but generally titles based on anime do not suffer the same fate.

Bushiroad also did not share the release date or window Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact. Maybe it's just a matter of waiting for more information.

With so many characters from Hunter x Hunter It can be expected that several of them will end up appearing in this title. Although the new video shows some gameplay, it does not reveal the mechanics involved in this proposal.

Fountain: Bushiroad Games.

As we once shared, Eighting has extensive experience developing or collaborating with fighting games, as is the case with those of naruto that Tomy published years ago. All that remains is to have a little patience.

Apart from Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)