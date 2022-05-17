One of the works that has remained on hiatus the most is hunter x hunter, a manga that started a long time ago, and that today is still on hiatus without any indication of a return in the coming years. Despite this, fans remain quite positive going through the different volumes over and over again, to which is added the anime adaptation that is still enjoyed.

Now, when many might think that the series could go viral again, surprise merchandise has been released that has some strange touches, even for the most fans of the franchise. And it is that a stuffed backpack inspired by NewBeastwhich is not the friendliest looking possible, somewhat terrifying to see in person.

Here you can see it:

The backpack is a recreation of the Beast of the Nen, which appears in the manga and is important in the story, has several arms on the sides and a mouth on the front. The price of this has already been confirmed, so if fans of the franchise have a few left over $60USDit is clear that they will want to scare people with said merchandise.

Many fans are losing hope a bit for an ending for hunter x hunterone of the manga with the most breaks to date, even two series were made animeone in 1999 and another in 2011. It is worth noting that both feel incomplete because the author of the work does not seem to be willing to give it a conclusion anytime soon.

Editor’s Note: Wow, sometimes products can be scary and this is the case. But beyond throwing stuffed animals, it would be more appreciated if the mangaka reworked the story again.

Via: comic book