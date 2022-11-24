For a few weeks the manga of Hunter x Hunter It returned thanks to the efforts of its creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, and he recently announced that his work managed to surpass one of his records.

Via his Twitter account, @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp, he revealed that he has already completed chapter 400 of his work. However, his message also reveals that she has faced some difficulties at work that are not related to his health.

What Togashi said was ‘the plan to work on my half-finished manuscript digitally ended up being a huge failure because it required me to spend too much time on tasks other than drawing’.

From what it seems he tried to work like many mangaka currently do. This is using digital tablets but it didn’t work quite right for him. Yoshihiro Togashi is someone who prefers to do things ‘the old fashioned way’.

Source: Shueisha.

That is why he finished by saying ‘currently I’m trying to find the best solution’. It should be noted that this mark achieved by the manga of Hunter x Hunter It was achieved thanks to the support of attendees.

All because Togashi’s health problems are still very present, to the extent that this author must draw half lying down. The reason is due to the chronic back problems that he has suffered for years.

Where can you read the Hunter x Hunter manga?

the sleeve of Hunter x Hunter, like many others from Shueisha, can be read online through the Manga Plus site. The most recent ones are currently available for free.

But those who want to read the above will have to pay a certain amount. The manga resumed its publication with chapter 391 that came out on October 24, but both this installment and 392 can no longer be read for free.

Font: Madhouse.

The free chapters of the series that can be viewed at no cost are 393, 394 and 395, of which the first will expire as a free reading on November 27.

Precisely on that date the newest chapter of the manga will be available starting at 9:00 am Manga Plus is the ideal service to read the most recent chapters of various series.

Best of all, it is perfectly legal and with translations in Spanish and other languages.

