Hunter x Hunter It is nowhere near breaking the record for the longest hiatus in its history, as no new issue has been published for two years.

This is because its author, Yoshihiro Togashi, suffers from a chronic disease that prevents him from maintaining a constant work rhythm and has even kept him in bed.

Despite this, some fans have given affection to Hunter x Hunter, and recently a group of fans made their own live action with an epic fight that fans of Gon Freecss they will love.

The channel Youtube RE: Anime won thousands of subscribers by bringing adaptations live action of important and popular anime, using pretty decent effects.

They already brought us a version of Avatar, one of One punch man, and now they surprise with Hunter x Hunter, where we see an impressive meeting.

In this little live action short film we see Gon face the terrifying Hisoka, who although he does not look so physically similar to the one in the anime, does appear so with his performance. We do not tell you more and we leave it to you below.

This little tribute to Hunter x Hunter features the performances of Jackie Tran, like Gon, and from Yoshi Sudarso, like Hisoka.

At the time of writing this note, the video has just over 56 thousand views, which will surely increase little by little.

It is likely that the story of Hunter x Hunter continue to be detained for longer, but surely fans will understand that the health of its creator comes first.

If you haven’t seen some of Gon’s adventures yet, you can find the full anime through Crunchyroll, and we assure you that you will love it.

