A couple of months ago the fans of hunter x hunter they had quite hopeful news, since its creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, commented that he has returned to work on the famous manga. She has even given constant updates via twitter, but now, it looks like there will be another hiatus soon due to issues related to her health.

On social media, the artist sparked conversation when he posted a brief update on chapter 399. It was there that he said his physical condition was still poor and that he had recently taken some time to focus on his current health.

My symptoms did not improve and I spent a lot of time in treatment and recovery. No 399… Creating a specific background effect.

Even with all these problems, Yoshihiro Togashi has made somewhat steady progress in hunter x hunter, is not so rushed, but the effort and commitment to be able to concretize its history is noticeable. This creation has been having constant pauses due to the mangaka’s health, but fans are happy to have constant updates.

Fortunately, nothing has yet been mentioned about a new hiatus for the project, since the author’s assistants are providing him with the lines that could be most complicated for him. In addition, he already has the plot to continue in his mind, so they can emulate his plot in order to continue advancing with the story of Gon Freecss Y killua Zoldyck.

Via: comic book