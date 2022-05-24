Hunter x Hunter could return to the manga soonor at least that is what a mysterious tweet hinted at that has already ignited the expectation of fans.

It all started with a photograph of the account @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xpwhich supposedly belongs to Yoshihiro Togashiand where the message was placed ‘4 more episodes, for the moment’.

Since there is no guarantee that this user is associated with the creator of Hunter x Hunterdoubt immediately arose among his followers, at least until another mangaka backed up the information.

Yusuke Murata, illustrator of One-Punch Man, began following the account and even retweeted the photo. mentioning that they were told it was Togashi himself.

Both Yusuke Murata and Yoshihiro Togashi work with the Shueisha publishing house.so it would not be unusual for him to have privileged information.

At the moment there is no official confirmation of the possible return of Gon’s adventures, but the hornet’s nest has already been disturbed and fans reacted to the news in various ways.

Hunter x Hunter could soon return to the manga and there are even memes

The momazos did not take long to appear through social networks, where it became clear that this news moved more than one person.

The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter was 390 and was published in December 2018 within the pages of the Weekly Shōnen Jumpso it’s been four years without news.

Its creator put the series on hiatus after he experienced some health problems that prevented him from keeping up with the pace of publication required by publishers.

Much was rumored about the possible return of this series and there were even those who ventured to say that Gege Akutami, creator of jujutsu kaisenwas actually a fake name for Togashi.

We’ll see if they give us more information in the coming weeks; in the meantime, Follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any news.