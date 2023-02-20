A recent news has caused concern among fans of Hunter x Hunterand it is the possibility that the publisher Shueisha has canceled the publication of the manga.

There is no official statement about it but there is an update of the Weekly Shonen Jump that disturbs the readers. What happens is that the category of this work changed in its catalogue. For many years and despite the breaks, it was listed as a ‘serialized work’.

This changed to ‘archived serialization’ and that’s what intrigues many. When Shueisha handles a manga in this way, it means that it includes stories that are finished, cancelled, or in any case transferred.

We recommend: Hunter x Hunter finally manages to surpass one of the marks that we have been waiting for the longest.

It’s a bit of a surprising turnaround for a manga that has gone on long hiatus, only returning in December 2022 and once again on hiatus. The reason is the state of health of the mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Togashi has so far not touched on the matter, and the lack of comment on his Twitter account is still a red flag for some. When he was working on the latest chapters he updated very frequently.

But his last message is from November 22, 2022, when he touched on the topic of chapter 400 of the manga. It is precisely in this that the publication of Hunter x Hunter at Shueisha ended last year.

HUNTERxHUNTER is no longer listed as a ‘serialized work’ from Weekly Shonen Jump on the magazine’s official website. The series is now listed in the ‘Archived Serializations’ section along with ended, cancelled, and transferred works.https://t.co/0UjBu7K8HA pic.twitter.com/PyictFu45A — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 19, 2023

Why is it taking so long for Hunter x Hunter to come back on Shueisha?

As we mentioned a little before, the reason for the long breaks in the manga of Hunter x Hunter from the Shueisha publishing house has to do with its creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, and his state of health.

What this author suffers from is chronic back pain. But they are so severe that he cannot work sitting down like many of his colleagues. He can actually only do it semi lying down, and that only after he has recovered a bit.

Fountain: Weekly Shōnen Jump.

It is a very difficult task for Togashi to do the simplest actions, since they cause him a lot of pain. In spite of that he for a while refused to have assistants, but in the case of the newer chapters he accepted the help of some.

Regarding the Weekly Shonen Jump update, it took place in December but was barely discovered by fans. Only the publisher Shueisha or Yoshihiro Togashi himself can clear things up.

In addition to Hunter x Hunter We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.