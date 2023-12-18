Publisher Bushiroad Games has announced that a new one is in development fighting game based on the saga of Hunter x Hunter. The confirmation arrived during the Jump Festa 2024 convention in Japan.

The developer is Eighting, best known as the team behind Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Details on the project are very limited at the moment but Bushiroad has promised that there will be new information on this “great fighting game” on January 6, 2024.

All we have left is wait for new information on the Hunter x Hunter game, which for the moment does not have an official name or release date.