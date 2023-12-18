Publisher Bushiroad Games has announced that a new one is in development fighting game based on the saga of Hunter x Hunter. The confirmation arrived during the Jump Festa 2024 convention in Japan.
The developer is Eighting, best known as the team behind Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Details on the project are very limited at the moment but Bushiroad has promised that there will be new information on this “great fighting game” on January 6, 2024.
All we have left is wait for new information on the Hunter x Hunter game, which for the moment does not have an official name or release date.
Eighting, what team is it?
Eighting it is a team with 30 years of experience behind it. Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and its sequel Ultimate are the best-known products, but the studio's curriculum, largely under license, also includes Tatsunoko vs. Capcom, Fate/unlimited codes and Bloody Roar among its flagship titles.
More recentlyEighting worked on the Dungeon Fighter Online spin-off DNF Duel alongside Guilty Gear creator Arc System Works and supported Nintendo's development of Pikmin 4.
Hunter x Hunter it was instead born in 1998 as a manga written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi.
