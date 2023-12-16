On the occasion of JUMP Party '24an event currently underway in Japan, the publisher Bushiroad Games and the developer Eighting have announced that they have a fighting game on a large scale based on HUNTER x HUNTERthe famous and beloved manga series signed Yoshihiro Togashi.

At the moment the two companies just wanted to add some fuel to the fire by simply announcing the existence of the game. However, more details on this matter will arrive during the course Bushiroad New Year Presentation 2024which will be held on January 6, 2024.

But what to expect from this announcement? Just think that the same Eightingamong his latest finished projects, he actually has a fighting game: DNF DUEL. The game, also created in collaboration with Nexon, NeopleAnd ARC SYSTEM WORKSwas very well received by users, thus giving us hope for this new project.

Now all we have to do is wait for the full reveal!

Source: Bushiroad Games, Eighting Street Gematsu