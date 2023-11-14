Hunter shoots a rottweiler and kills it: “I defended myself”. Owner: “He shot 160 meters from the houses”

“He shot her while she was in a field 160 meters from the houses. With my son, a 13 year old boy nearby.” It is the story told by the owner of a rottweiler killed last Sunday by a hunter in Parabiago north-west of Milan. The man, a 44-year-old worker, told the police that he opened fire “to defend himself” from the dog, which apparently escaped the owners’ control.

According to the woman’s account on Facebook, she first said that she mistook the dog for a “wild animal” and then said “that she saw him approaching with his mouth open”. “A ‘hunter’, those who say they love animals. A hunter who shoots at man’s height, half a meter from a boy”, the desperate owner wrote on social media. “Needless to add, I will not rest until I get the justice Uma deserves.”

Seven hunting rifles were seized from the man, reported on the loose for “killing animals”.