Hunter Schaferactress of 'Euphoria', confirmed in a recent interview for GQ magazine that There was more than friendship between her and Rosalía in 2019after strong rumors indicating that there was a love relationship between the two.

The trans actress confirmed the rumors of her relationship with Rosalía and revealed that this lasted five months before the pandemic began in 2020. It is worth remembering that for years it has been rumored that there was something more than friendship between the famous women, there are even theories from their fans that prove it.

That love relationship didn't end badly. And currently both continue to be great friends, they have even been seen together on several occasions after that year in which they were together. “It's my family, no matter what happens,” Hunter shared in an interview.

Hunter Schafer acknowledged that There has been much speculation about this relationship. and for a long time they both agreed that the world did not need to know or confirm it, but now she is sure to share it and considers that Rosalía feels the same.

American actress He did not go into details about the love relationship that he had with the Catalan singer, but explained that it took him some time to recognize that what was between them was something more than friendship. Rosalía has not commented on the matter.

