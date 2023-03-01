euphoria starSince she made her acting debut in hit series Euphoria 24-year-old Hunter Schafer’s life is turned upside down. The acting jobs pile up, but Schafer struggles with casting agencies who only want to offer her a role because she is a transgender woman. She says that in an interview with Elle . “I became afraid of being stuck in the same role over and over again.”

Instead of film and television, Hunter Schafer originally set her sights on the fashion world. She dropped out of high school early to focus on her modeling career and has already worked with major brands such as Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs. In the end, it was her modeling agency who told her about the auditions for the hit series Euphoria.

"I think every transgender girl at that time got the call," she says Elle. "They asked me to come over for auditions, but I wasn't looking for it." She eventually landed the coveted role of Jules Vaughn, who, like Schafer, is also a transgender woman.

Millions of followers

From that point on, Schafer’s career has been on the rise. She is receiving praise for her acting and gaining popularity on social media. “From the live of the first episode of Euphoria until my first million followers on Instagram, which was about a month in between,” says Schafer, who now has about 6.8 million followers. “It was very crazy in the beginning, that’s for sure. No one really knew if the show was going to catch on, you know?”

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. ©TMDB



Worked hard

Since then it has been raining invitations from casting agencies for the brand new actress. The requests are just all the same. The casting agencies are mainly looking for actresses who can play the role of a transgender woman. "I got a little scared of being stuck in the same kind of role over and over again," she says. 'Fortunately' she managed to find a solution for this. "I've worked pretty hard to make sure everything is one step away from the role of Jules, so that each character feels a little bit different."

Because the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria would take some time to come, Schafer got the chance to delve into her first film roles. For example, there is her role in the upcoming horror movie Cuckoo and plays them in the Hunger Gamesprequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In addition, she will soon be seen in film AND, of which Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe are also on the casting list. “It’s a small cameo, about two scenes. But it’s so cool and awesome to be there. The director did Euphoria seen and remembered my name in case a roll came along. So when that happened, I immediately flew to the set in New Orleans to work on the film.”



