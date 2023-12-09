The world is very often never as we really see it, it hides secrets that many cannot imagine. Fortunately in World of Darkness Of Hunter: Judgment there is still a glimmer of hope, and we will find out in detail in this review.

Ordinary lives can change at any moment, no matter who we are or – in this case – who we play. This role-playing game will put us in front of a reality very similar to ours, but which is now full of supernatural creatures and events. But pay attention to the themes that the setting deals with, because they will be strong, and they will put you in front of doubts and moral choices not indifferent.

The gothic-punk style

The world in which it is set Hunter And very similar to oursleaving us more space to settle into places and situations that are unique to us known in real life. These allow the master to weave stories that are able to give the players different interpretations, always keeping the style firmly in place gothic punk with all the supernatural facets that concern it.

So we will have a darker and more violent world, rotten from within, with small and large powers that will continually clash… whether they are human or not! Everything is made even more interesting and realistic by the fact that we will play characters who will become aware of great and dark secrets, and why not, who perhaps will want to put an end to all this.

Keyword: “Judgment!”

The Manual immediately gives importance to this term, “Judgment”, and to the fact that it can have different interpretations. The world we find ourselves in is not the idyllic place where we would like to live, but rather a place corrupted by the supernaturalwhere institutions and people at the top are now more than consumed by this rot (assuming it didn’t start from them).

The manual has a different structure from that of the classic D&D compendiums, and gives much more space to the description of thesetting in the opening paragraphs. This helps to introduce the master as a director, and makes reading very smooth, with entire pages where not only the meaning of “judgment”but also the sense of “hunting” real. As for the section dedicated to players, the central part of the manual is dedicated to this, which perfectly describes how to create a character, both from the creative and technical side, making everything clear and very simple. Finally, the manual closes with various advice For create good sessions and how narrate correctly.

In this RPG published by NeedGames we will find ourselves impersonating everyday men (and not) who have come into contact with a real manifestation of this corruption. For example a mother who hasn’t slept for days to protect her child from that strange figure looking at him through the window at night, or a professor who, doing some research, discovers that his colleague has been working there for more than 100 years.

This change it will create the spark in the hearts of our characters, which will push them to become gods hunters. This spark is called impulse from the manual, and helps us define the psychology of our character along with other characteristics such as i “I believe” (which we can define as “classes”).

Your own mantra

In fact, we see a character creation that does not have super defined classes focused on statistics as in D&Dbut characteristics that will give us more ideas and guidelines on roling to be carried out during the various sessions. Ultimately a different psychology will lead to a Judgment different: not all hunters will want to exterminate Vampires and Werewolves out of pure revenge, and not all will be religious fanatics who will offer themselves to the cause to accomplish a “greater good”.

We must therefore first explore the 4 key points that will represent our characters, that is: Concept, Ambition, Wish And Reference points.

These four characteristics will define not only the psychology of the characters we will play, but will be the beginning to prepare us for the style of play we will adopt, giving us not only roling ideas, but guaranteeing us real bonus or penalty.

If the Concept is seen as the “business card” of our character, Ambition And Wish they will be characteristics that can change from session to session based on the events that we will face, but above all on the basis of being able to satisfy one of the two characteristics during the hunt, which will reward us with a will point (which is used to re-roll the dice).

But a hunter is worth nothing without it Reference pointsbetter known to veterans as “Bonds”which not only enhance our background but will also enable us to give more interesting twists to our hunts, providing us with materials, information or simple external opinions.

Becoming a Hunter

Once these fundamental characteristics have been outlined we can move on to what drives us to hunt every day, that is “I believe” And “Pulses”.

The I believe it is considered as a life perspective, or rather what our character does, has always done and uses all of himself to do it. The Creed can be of 5 categories:

Seeker : collects information and tries to understand the prey.

: collects information and tries to understand the prey. Clandestine : cunning, subterfuge and the right contacts.

: cunning, subterfuge and the right contacts. Devoted : believes in the existence of higher powers, and sees the

world through a spiritual perspective.

: believes in the existence of higher powers, and sees the world through a spiritual perspective. Entrepreneurial : bold innovations and experimental approaches.

: bold innovations and experimental approaches. Martial: attack what is supernatural by adopting

tested strategies.

The Pulses they are instead the reasons why we hunt, and which can be more than varied, but the manual recommends using 7 categories:

Curiosity : What do monsters do? And why do they do it?

: What do monsters do? And why do they do it? Vendetta : settle a score with the supernatural.

: settle a score with the supernatural. Oath : a promise made binds the Hunter to

honor her.

: a promise made binds the Hunter to honor her. Greed : obtain illicit profits by stealing them from monsters.

: obtain illicit profits by stealing them from monsters. Pride : the world belongs to humans, not to

supernatural.

: the world belongs to humans, not to supernatural. Envy : Join the night or die trying.

: Join the night or die trying. Atonement: fix a mistake, that time you are

given help to the supernatural.

Finally let’s season everything with physical, mental and social attributesand the classics ability. This will complete our character, which will be completely defined especially on a psychological level.

Our moral will be questioned, given the very bloody and impactful nature of the manual, so much so that the game recommends one meeting between narrator and crew to limit topics such as: rape, violence and physical abuse, abortions, deaths, sacrifices, and so on.

That the Judgment get started! We will decide our fate or that of the monsters. After all, it’s a short step from monster hunters to becoming monsters ourselves…

Roll the dice against the evil one

Despite the very role-playing imprint, obviously we cannot kill monsters with our oratory skills alone, and we will need our beloved dice, which in this case our dear d10: it will therefore be a system that will allow us to determine the success or otherwise of our actions, which they will be divided in the following typologies.

Trivial Actions : hitting stationary targets, convincing family or close friends to do us favors, moving a light object etc… (to succeed it will be enough 1 success or a d10 higher than 6);

: hitting stationary targets, convincing family or close friends to do us favors, moving a light object etc… (to succeed it will be enough or a d10 higher than 6); Simple Action : intimidate a wimp, convince a driver not to leave (necessary 2 successes );

: intimidate a wimp, convince a driver not to leave (necessary ); Moderate Action : jumping from one roof to another etc… (necessary 3 successes );

: jumping from one roof to another etc… (necessary ); Challenging Action : create a work of art etc… (necessary 4 successes );

: create a work of art etc… (necessary ); Difficult action : appease a hostile ghost etc… (necessary 5 successes );

: appease a hostile ghost etc… (necessary ); Very Difficult Action : calm a violent crowd (necessary 6 successes );

: calm a violent crowd (necessary ); Action impossible: (necessary 7 or more successes).

Once the master has determined the test, the players they will have to check the number of contributions corresponding, and they will have to roll the exact same number of dice as can increase through use of skills or specializations. For example, if the character has to jump from one roof to another, we will make a test on dexterity + athletics, and based on these two values ​​(e.g. 3 and 4) we will roll 7 d10, but if we add specialization “Parkour” we will roll 8.

The hunt begins!

In short, Hunter: The Judgment is a relatively title not too complexbut that leaves great space to the player is ininterpretationboth in role your own hunter. The importance of the background and the motivations that push us to continue is clear, and can also work as a great starting point for the master to create interesting subplots, as well as dark and particular challenges. If you are a lover of the dark style of World of Darknessof those who live there, and above all if you feel ready for a rebellion (personal or “political”), Hunter is the role-playing game for you.