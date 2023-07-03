Usa, Biden’s main problem? Son Hunter’s Troubles

There is no peace for Joe Bidenas if the many international issues and the trap of the Republicans were not enough, with Trump in the lead, in view of the elections of 2024here is once again his son intervenes to make matters worse Hunter. It is known that Hunter, especially after the death of his brother Beau due to a brain tumour, he had fallen into a self-destructive spiral of addiction crack. In 2018 she had met Lunden Roberts, a girl from Arkansas who was studying at George Washington University, and had hired her as personal assistant. A baby girl was born in November of the same year. Soon after, Hunter had erased her and her mother from his health insuranceand therefore Lunden had sued to obtain the recognition. The president’s son had been forced to DNA testwhich had confirmed the paternity.

