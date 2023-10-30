Home page World

From: Sandra Gyuratis

A hunter from Murcia in southern Spain shoots an Iberian lynx and claims he mistook the wild cat for a wild boar. The lynx had been released into the wild in the forests of Lorca just a few months earlier as part of a project to save the endangered species.

Lorca – What do an Iberian lynx have and a wild boar together? At first glance nothing and at second glance nothing more. A hunter from Murcia In the southeast of Spain, however, apparently no difference could be seen. He confessed to the lynx named Tejo, one of the eight specimens that have been resettled in the Sierras of Lorca in the Murcia region since Marchto have been killed with a shot in the head. He mistook the wild cat for a wild boar, reports costanachrichten.com.

The allegedly accidental, fatal mix-up occurred on August 26th at two minutes past eight in the morning. This is according to a recent report by environmental agents of the State Government of Murcia and the results of the autopsy of the lynx carcass at the El Valle Wildlife Rescue Center in Murcia Spain as reported by the newspaper “La Verdad”. The results reveal even more details, namely that the lynx was fired at close range and that the bullet pierced its head from behind, causing its instant death. The accused hunter dragged the dead animal several hundred meters from where it was shot and buried it under bushes so that it would not be discovered.

Hunter kills Iberian lynx in Murcia: wild cat shot at close range

The hunter will be tried in Lorca on January 16, 2024. He will have a hard time explaining how he could mistake a lynx for a wild boar at close range in broad daylight. If he cannot convince the court, he faces the maximum penalty of two years in prison for violating the wildlife law and a four-year ban on hunting and carrying weapons because the Iberian lynx is one endangered species acts.

The technical team monitoring the released lynxes using their collars equipped with GPS technology on behalf of the Murcia Environment Agency noticed that something was wrong with Tejo. As of August 26, no movement signals were transmitted. Agents from the Guardia Civil’s environmental unit, Seprona, went to the spot where the signal came from, discovered the dead lynx some distance away and took it to the El Valle Wildlife Center in Spain. The investigation quickly led to the confessed perpetrator.

Lynx killed with a shot in the head in Lorca: His last meal was a squirrel

The hunting association of the Murcia region spoke of incomprehension and shame over the death of the lynx. The incident damage the image of hundreds of thousands of hunters, who operated with absolute respect for the environment. The association supports the reintroduction of the animal and will work to clarify this unfortunate event, it said.

Tejo, who came from a breeding station in Portugal, had a very bad start in Lorca. He was released into the wild with three other conspecifics in Lorca, Spain, in March. But as early as July, monitors noticed that Tejo was having difficulty feeding in the wild. They caught the tomcat, who was down to nine kilos. He was cared for for 51 days in the El Valle center and released on August 23rd, only to be shot three days later by a hunter who apparently had poor eyesight. According to the autopsy, Tejo was in good condition at the time of his death. His last meal was a squirrel.

Project to save the lynx: Of eight lynxes released into the wild, three are dead

Tejo is not the only fatality. Tiko died in June because he ate too much plastic. Tova, who is supposed to gain a foothold in Lorca, died in a fight with a fellow animal in the habituation enclosure in August. There has been no trace of Lynx lady Torrealvilla since June. Her collar and transmitter were found near the highway near Puerto Lumbreras in Spain. Camera traps have so far only provided images of foxes, dogs or cats.

Four lynxes have survived the difficult phase of the first months in freedom and, according to remote monitoring and geolocation, are said to be in good condition and exploring their new habitat. The couple Turma and Tinajero seem to prefer the open pine forests, while Tahúlla and Tilo prefer the dry rivers, where there are many rabbits, their favorite prey.

According to those responsible for the project to reintroduce the Iberian lynx, Life Iberlince, the survival rate of released animals born in captivity is 45 percent. Many lynxes are run over by cars. The state government of Murcia, which joined the lynx project in 2012, has announced that it will request more lynx to make up for the losses.