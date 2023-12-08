Hunter Biden, son of the president of the United States, faces nine tax-related charges, including three serious ones, according to documents filed in federal court in Los Angeles, California. The indictment covers allegations of failing to pay taxes, failing to file returns, evading assessments and filing a fraudulent form..

According to records cited by NBCit is argued that Hunter Biden opted for an extravagant lifestyle instead of meeting his tax obligations, spending millions on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other personal items between 2016 and October 2020. The federal investigation is being led by special prosecutor David Weiss, appointed by former President Trump, who previously served as U.S. attorney in Delaware.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Weiss’s Office. Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, argues that the allegations were only brought forward because of the last name “Biden.” He claims his client paid the taxes in full more than two years ago and seeks to question the motivation behind the accusation.

If found guilty, President Joe Biden's son could face prison time

Reactions to the accusations against Hunter Biden

The White House has declined to comment on the charges, saying they learned about them through public reporting without warning. The defense attorney requested a meeting to discuss the investigation, and Hunter Biden willing to testify publicly before House Oversight Committee.

Congressional Republicans have used the allegations as a rhetorical argument against President Joe Biden, even raising the possibility of a Republican-led impeachment inquiry. The case has been assigned to Judge Mark Scarsi, appointed by former President Donald Trump, adding a political nuance to the legal process.

Although the allegation does not appear to directly address President Biden or his previous role as vice president, it is alleged that Hunter Biden had opportunities to meet his tax obligations and failed to do so. The indictment highlights errors in tax returns, including payments incorrectly listed as expenses, such as a “golf membership deposit” that prosecutors say was used to “purchase a sex club membership.”.

The House of Representatives could vote next week to formally authorize a Republican-led impeachment inquiry. The case promises to be a heated topic on the American political scene in the coming days.