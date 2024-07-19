Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

A case against Trump is dropped because of the appointment of the special investigator. Hunter Biden also sees himself affected – and senses an opportunity.

Washington, DC – Hunter Bidenthe son of US President Joe Bidenhas asked a federal judge to drop the proceedings against him, citing a ruling in Florida that this week dismissed charges against the former president Donald Trump has rejected.

Biden was convicted in June of acquiring a weapon using narcotics. US federal law prohibits illegal drug users from owning firearms. The US president’s son was charged with illegally acquiring a weapon on October 12, 2018, because he was said to have consumed crack during the same period. He owned the Colt Cobra .38 revolver for eleven days. Then his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, found the handgun in the console of his truck and disposed of it in a public trash can. It was found by a passerby and was confiscated from him by the police.

Similarity to trial against Trump: Joe Biden’s son has called for his proceedings to be stopped

Late last year, prosecutors finally filed charges against Biden while simultaneously opening a tax investigation. In this separate case, he is accused of evading at least $1.4 million in federal income taxes between 2016 and 2019. It was only through this investigation that details about his gun ownership came to light.

On Thursday (July 18), Biden requested that both cases be dismissed. He justified this with a court ruling made in Florida earlier this week. US District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the charges against former US President Donald Trump over the document scandal on Monday. Trump had illegally taken secret government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate, where US federal police seized them during a search in August 2022.

Judge stops Trump trial: “Exercise of law enforcement power not authorized by law”

Cannon based her decision on doubts about the legality of the special counsel’s appointment in the case. In her surprising decision, she found that the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel violated the US Constitution because he was neither appointed by the President nor confirmed by the Senate. “Because the exercise of the prosecutorial power by Special Counsel Smith was not authorized by law, the Court sees no alternative but to dismiss the superseding indictment,” the judge said in the 93-page decision. According to her, the problem is that Smith was appointed directly by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Smith’s team has appealed against this decision, arguing that the Justice Department had adhered to a long-standing precedent. The dismissal of the case deviates from the opinion of all courts that have so far dealt with the legal appointment of a special investigator, according to a statement by a spokesman for Smith, which was made available to several US media outlets.

Hunter Biden also feels affected: Was Trump’s special investigator appointed unlawfully?

Nevertheless, Biden apparently sensed an opportunity, as the Justice Department’s special counsel investigating him, David Weiss, was also appointed directly by Attorney General Garland. “Due to these new legal developments, Mr. Biden is requesting that the charges against him be dismissed because the special counsel who initiated this prosecution was also appointed in violation of the Appointments Clause,” Hunter Biden’s lawyers said, according to APNewsIn both cases, the Attorney General relied on “exactly the same authority” in appointing the special counsel. Therefore, both appointments are “invalid for the same reason.”

There is, however, a difference, the report continues. Smith was hired from outside the Justice Department, while Weiss was serving as the U.S. Attorney in Delaware at the time of his appointment. Cannon pointed out in her decision that the powers of special counsels are broader than those of traditional prosecutors “because they are allowed to exercise investigative powers across multiple districts in the same investigation.” According to Biden’s lawyers, it is absurd to assume that Congress would allow someone to be unilaterally given these powers. But that is exactly what was attempted. (tpn)