Hunter Bidenson of US President Joe Biden, plans to plead not guilty to the three criminal charges against him for having lied and assured that he was not using drugs when he bought a gun.

(Also: Hunter, son of Joe Biden, denounces the United States Internal Revenue Service)

Abbe Lowell, one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, revealed his client’s intent in a document filed Tuesday before Judge Christopher Burke in federal court in the state of Delaware, where the case is being prosecuted..

(Also: Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, charged by justice for illegal possession of weapons)

By pleading not guilty, the case could go to trial, which means that the process would coincide fully with the campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, in which Joe Biden is running for re-election.

Specifically, Hunter Biden’s lawyer asked the judge that the hearing for the formal reading of the charges be held by videoconference instead of in person and, in that document, revealed that his client plans to plead not guilty.

(Continue reading: Hunter Biden, son of the US president, will plead guilty to federal charges)

“Mr. Biden will plead not guilty, and there is no reason why he can’t say those two words during a video conference,” Lowell wrote.

Mr. Biden will plead not guilty, and there is no reason why he can’t say those two words during a video conference.

On September 14, the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the president’s son, David Weiss, managed to get a grand jury to indict Hunter Biden on three counts related to the illegal purchase and possession of weapons.

These charges could carry a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison, although penalties are typically less severe for those, like Hunter Biden, who have no criminal record.

(Also: Hunter Biden withdraws his guilty plea by not guaranteeing his total immunity)

According to the indictment, around October 12, 2018, Hunter Biden lied when he claimed he was not using drugs when he bought a .38-caliber Colt Cobra pistol.

The proof that he lied is a declaration that must be filled out by all those who buy weapons in the United States and in which the president’s son certified that “he was not an illegal user or addict of marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic or any other substance.” “other controlled substance.”

(You can read: United States: Republicans launch an investigation to remove Joe Biden)

In reality, according to the indictment, Hunter Biden knew that “that statement was false and fictitious” and, even so, he gave it to the seller of the gun so he could get it.

Hunter Biden, 53, has publicly acknowledged that he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years, which was aggravated after the death of his brother Beau in 2015 from a brain tumor.

Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden.

The investigations against Hunter Biden were opened in 2018 during the term of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and It has been used by Republicans to attack the Democratic president, whom they accuse of having made no effort to pursue this investigation to the end..

The Biden Administration, however, has done everything possible to show that the investigation is being carried out independently and, among other things, kept prosecutor David Weiss, appointed by Trump and who initiated the investigations, in charge of the investigation. .

EFE