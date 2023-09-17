“I lived in those motels full of crack users. I hung out with that people, I walked the streets with them and I got some crazy highs with them.” The story of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son, including his descent into hell, is the weak flank through which Republicans try to attack the president of the United States. It’s not something new. The campaign against him began with Donald Trump as president: his pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate him led to the first impeachment trial to which he was subjected. Now that the Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives, they want to turn the tables. They have launched a formal investigation as a preliminary step to a possible impeachment to Biden, despite the fact that they have not found strong evidence against the president and that the acts under investigation occur before he occupied his current position.

Hunter Biden, indicted this week for the alleged purchase and possession of a revolver when he was addicted to drugs, is also the emotional weakness of a president who has lost two of his four children and who struggled to recover Hunter from his self-destructive spiral. . He has always supported him, especially in his lowest moments, even though he may erode his popularity.

The accident that destroyed and united the family

In Beautiful things, his memoirs published in 2021, Hunter Biden, reviews the “tragic, human, emotional, enduring, extremely consequential and ultimately redemptive” love story of the Bidens. His first memory places him at the age of two sitting in the back of the spacious white family Chevy car, next to his brother Beau, a year older than him, with his mother Neilia, at the wheel, and his one-year-old sister, Naomi. , in the front seat. They were going to pick up the Christmas tree. At an intersection, a trailer loaded with corn cobs ran over them. It was December 18, 1972. His mother and his sister died almost instantly. Hunter suffered a serious skull fracture and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital, next to his brother Beau. That accident brought the two brothers and his father together: “The deepest love I have ever known,” Hunter writes.

Tragedy visited the Bidens again. The president’s son places as the origin of his personal crisis the death of his brother Beau, an Iraq war veteran and attorney general of Delaware, with a promising political career ahead, from a brain tumor, in 2015, at the age of 46. . “I am an alcoholic and a drug addict. I’ve bought crack on the streets of Washington DC and cooked it myself in a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles. “I have been so desperate to drink that I couldn’t walk the block between the liquor store and my apartment without opening the bottle to take a drink,” he wrote after recovering.

Hunter had had a successful professional career. Graduated from Yale and Georgetown Universities, director of the financial entity MBNA (later bought by Bank of America), he was vice president of Amtrak (the American Renfe) appointed by George W. Bush. He served as lobbyist in Washington, he founded investment firms and — in an appointment that, unexpectedly, has marked the recent history of the United States — was a director of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, from 2014 to 2018. He assumed the position when his father was vice president and arrived to charge $50,000 per month.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“I have worked for people who were not my father, I have risen and fallen alone,” Hunter Biden maintains in his memoirs. “I have done serious jobs for serious people. There is no doubt that my last name has opened doors for me, but my qualifications and achievements speak for themselves. It was impossible for these achievements not to overlap at times with my father’s spheres of influence during his two terms as vice president,” he adds.

Republicans have tried without success to directly connect Biden with his son’s businesses. The most that investigations have been able to demonstrate is that the now president, when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, once said hello on the phone and attended dinner with Hunter’s partners or clients. Joe Biden assures that he has always stayed away from these businesses, although it is difficult to think that positions like Burisma would have been achieved by Hunter Biden without being the vice president’s son.

Hunter explains in his memoirs the harassment he was subjected to: “I became the embodiment of Donald Trump’s fear of not being re-elected. “He spread debunked conspiracy theories about my work in Ukraine and China, even though his children had pocketed several million in China and Russia and his campaign manager was in jail for laundering millions of dollars from Ukraine,” he says. . “Trump thought that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he would be able to take down any decent candidate from both parties, while diverting attention from his corrupt behavior,” he adds.

A lost computer, in the hands of Trump’s lawyer

The president’s son took his laptop to be repaired at a repair store in Wilmington, Delaware, where the family lives. He forgot to pick it up. A copy of its contents, with tens of thousands of emails, text messages and photographs, including some of sordid sexual content, reached the hands of Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and Trump’s lawyer. They ended up on the front page of the tabloid New York Post, including the message in which it appeared that the vice president was going with his son to a dinner with his partners. The Biden campaign classified it as Russian disinformation to influence the elections (and managed to get those responsible for social media moderation to initially hush up the story). Republicans saw it as definitive evidence against Biden, which it was not. absolute.

Biden clearly won the election (despite Trump not recognizing it). The day after taking office, Marjorie Taylor Greene, faithful squire of the previous president, presented a proposal for impeachment for Hunter Biden’s businesses. It was too early. Republicans launched an investigation that has been trying to obtain evidence for months without success. They have an anonymous complaint to the FBI that was unverified and dismissed by investigators that Biden received bribes from Ukraine. They have bank account transactions that aroused suspicion, but that did not merit further investigation. They have testimonies that Biden greeted an associate of his son’s on the phone and apparently attended a dinner.

In a 2020 election debate, Biden said his son didn’t do business in China, which turned out not to be true, but it’s unclear whether he was trying to mislead or simply didn’t know. The president assures that he has never talked about business with his son. He has acknowledged that he only told him that he expected him to know what he was doing when he accepted the position at Burisma. To which he replied: “I know, Dad, I know.” Is that talking about business with his son? Does it justify a impeachment?

Trump, indicted four times for 91 crimes

The White House has launched a legal and communications offensive to discredit the Republican accusations. Democrats believe it is a political battle, in which, in the absence of evidence and compelling arguments, Republicans want to prolong the investigation as long as possible. With Trump indicted four times for 91 crimes, they want to spread the suspicion of a “culture of corruption” on Biden. The president avoids talking about the topic. “I don’t wake up thinking about that. I have a job to do,” he said this week when asked about it.

The indictment for the alleged illegal purchase and possession of a weapon is another blow for the president, who has repeated over and over again: “My son has done nothing wrong.” It is likely that the trial will take place in the middle of the race towards the elections of November 5, 2024. And new charges cannot be ruled out, even if they are for the two minor tax crimes for which Hunter was willing to plead guilty before the pact with the prosecution would blow up.

“I have faced worse things and survived. I have known the extremes of success and ruin. (…) I come from a family forged by tragedy and united by an extraordinary and unbreakable love,” Hunter Biden wrote in his memoirs following the first Republican harassment campaign. For the Bidens comes a new test, personal and political.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.