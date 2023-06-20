Hunter Biden, son of the US president, will plead guilty to federal charges

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The son of US President Hunter Biden.
The information was released by the United States Department of Justice.
Hunter Bidenson of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to two federal charges, prosecutors reported Tuesday.
It is, on the one hand, a federal tax evasion chargeand on the other of a violation of the law on carrying weapons related to the past of alcoholism and drug use of the president’s youngest son, detailed prosecutor David Weiss.
Biden expressed his “love” and “support” for his son Hunter after the plea agreement in court, the White House reported.
(Developing).
