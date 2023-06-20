Tuesday, June 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hunter Biden, son of the US president, will plead guilty to federal charges

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in World
0
Hunter Biden, son of the US president, will plead guilty to federal charges


close

Hunter Biden

The son of US President Hunter Biden.

The son of US President Hunter Biden.

The information was released by the United States Department of Justice.

Hunter Bidenson of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to two federal charges, prosecutors reported Tuesday.

(Also read: Trump promises to investigate Joe Biden if he wins the 2024 presidential election)

It is, on the one hand, a federal tax evasion chargeand on the other of a violation of the law on carrying weapons related to the past of alcoholism and drug use of the president’s youngest son, detailed prosecutor David Weiss.

Biden expressed his “love” and “support” for his son Hunter after the plea agreement in court, the White House reported.

(Developing).

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Hunter #Biden #son #president #plead #guilty #federal #charges

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Government is yet to define the best way to regulate the carbon market, says Alckmin

Government is yet to define the best way to regulate the carbon market, says Alckmin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result