Hunter Biden has been formally indicted today by federal prosecutors in Delaware on three counts, related to the illegal possession of weapons. The son of the president of the United States is accused in practice of having lied when he declared that he did not use drugs when he filled out the forms for buy a Colt Cobra in October 2018. Additionally, Hunter Biden, who has admitted to his drug problems in recent years, is accused of being possessing a weapon while under the influence of drugs.

The historic indictment of the son of a sitting president comes just days after the Republican majority in the House announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into alleged illicit links between Biden and Hunter’s overseas business dealings. The indictment comes after the agreement that Hunter Biden had reached with prosecutor David Weiss, appointed by the Trump administration, and then confirmed by the Biden administration, to investigate the affairs and personal life of the president’s son, collapsed.

Last June the investigation seemed to have closed with the agreement with which Hunter pleaded guilty to two minor tax crimes, and began an extrajudicial process to avoid prosecution for weapons possession. But the deal fell through in July when Judge Maryellen Noreika expressed doubts about its structure. Weeks later, on August 11, Attorney General Merrick Garland granted Weiss special prosecutor status, giving him the authority to indict Hunter Biden in any district in the country.

Today’s indictment may therefore not be the only one, since the agreement also fell through regarding the part of minor tax crimes. Weiss’ move comes as Hunter Biden’s lawyers accuse him of reneging on an agreement that they say had already been ratified.

If convicted, Biden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, since two counts have a maximum sentence of 10 years and the third up to five. Additionally, the special prosecutor indicated that other charges, related to failure to pay taxes on time, could be filed in Washington or California.

Moreover, legal experts consulted by NBCnews underline that this type of indictment for possession of weapons, like those for tax irregularities, are rarely made against people with a criminal record, and convictions and prison sentences are even rarer.