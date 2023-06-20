Political and moral blow for the president of the United States, Joe Biden. His second son, Hunter Biden, has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to three misdemeanors, according to a document registered in court by the prosecution.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for years and has become a target of Republican ire. The president’s son has decided to plead guilty to two lesser charges of tax fraud and one related to illegal possession of a weapon. They are considered misdemeanors or misdemeanors (misdemeanors) more than felonies (felonies)and with them Hunter Biden can avoid going to prison.

The agreement reached by the president’s son with the Department of Justice must be approved by the federal judge. According to the one-page document, Hunter Biden pleads guilty to willful failure to pay federal corporation tax. The other charge for which he takes the blame is illegal possession of a weapon by someone addicted to drugs.

In the letter registered with the court, it is anticipated that there will be more details about the case later, before the hearing in which Hunter Biden formally pleads guilty.

The procedure by which charges have been filed and the defendant plead guilty through a plea agreement with the Department of Justice is unusual, but has occurred on other occasions.

The pact ends a lengthy Justice Department investigation into Biden’s son and avoids a trial that would have generated a host of headlines and hurt the White House likely more than this swift resolution. The news comes at a time when congressional Republicans are investigating nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

The guilty plea also occurs in parallel to the charges and judicial investigations against former President Donald Trump, Biden’s probable rival in the 2024 presidential elections. This same Tuesday, the judge handling the case of the classified documents has established preliminary for next August 14 the start of the trial against the former president. The date may be delayed based on procedural incidents and previous issues that arise.

Joe Biden has insisted time and time again that he does not interfere in the Justice Department’s decisions regarding its criminal investigations. The fact that his son has pleaded guilty will give Democrats arguments to counter the accusations of political instrumentalization of justice. Yet Republicans continue to talk of double standards, calling the deal too generous to Hunter Biden. They also seek to implicate the president himself.

