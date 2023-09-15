A federal court in the state of Delaware charged Hunter Biden, the son of United States President Joe Biden, with having purchased a firearm, when he was using drugs, and having provided a certificate to the buyer saying that he was not an illicit user or addict. A privileged target of the Republican opposition, Hunter Biden is also in the sights of the American justice system for suspicions of tax fraud.

The pressure increases on Hunter Biden. The son of Joe Biden, president of the United States, was charged on Thursday, September 14, by a federal court in the state of Delaware, in the north west of the country.

Federal justice accuses him of three charges related to the purchase and possession of weapons, which is illegal when it comes to a person who is addicted.

The document indicates that on October 12, 2018, Hunter Biden lied to the arms seller by having given him a certificate that stipulated that he was not an illicit consumer or addict of stimulants, narcotics or other controlled substances, knowing that what he said was false; and he also accuses him of possessing a firearm knowing it was illegal due to his addictions.

He knew that this statement was false and fictitious, the indictment states.

In October 2018, Hunter Biden purchased a .38-caliber Colt Cobra pistol. Like other gun buyers, he had to fill out a form in which he had to say whether he was an “illegal user of or addicted to marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic or any other controlled substance”, a condition that prohibits the carrying of weapons at the federal level.

Two of the charges carry up to 10 years in prison. The third, up to five years.

News in development…