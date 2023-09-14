Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, charged by justice for illegal possession of weapons

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World
0
Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, charged by justice for illegal possession of weapons

Close


Close

Hunter Biden

The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.

The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.

The charges come after a failed deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, was charged this Thursday with three charges related to the purchase and possession of weapons, which is illegal when it comes to a person with addictions.

The indictment is signed by David Weiss, the federal prosecutor for Delaware, who in mid-August was appointed special prosecutor in charge of these investigations by the Secretary of Justice of the United States, Merrick Garland.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  Ximo Puig announces tax cuts to combat inflation and asks to raise wages

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Hunter #Biden #son #Joe #Biden #charged #justice #illegal #possession #weapons

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Italy, against Chile it’s in or out. Arnaldi in singles, Musetti could rest

Italy, against Chile it's in or out. Arnaldi in singles, Musetti could rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result