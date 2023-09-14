Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, charged by justice for illegal possession of weapons

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.
The charges come after a failed deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors.
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, was charged this Thursday with three charges related to the purchase and possession of weapons, which is illegal when it comes to a person with addictions.
The indictment is signed by David Weiss, the federal prosecutor for Delaware, who in mid-August was appointed special prosecutor in charge of these investigations by the Secretary of Justice of the United States, Merrick Garland.
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
