“Where is Hunter?” asked Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election campaign, in reference to the son of his political rival, as Joe Biden's son recalled today. “I'm here,” Hunter Biden said this Wednesday at the Capitol. The president's son was summoned today by a House of Representatives commission investigating his business dealings and whether they benefited his father. Hunter Biden has appeared at the doors of Congress. He has shown himself willing to appear at a public hearing, which Republican congressmen do not want, but he has refused to testify behind closed doors. In a statement to the press to which he has not admitted questions, he has disqualified attempts to link his father with his business: “They have no shame.”

Under pressure from the hardline of the party, the previous speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, ordered an investigation into impeachment against Joe Biden. However, she did not dare to put it to the floor for a vote for fear that moderate Republicans would reject it. Three commissions have begun their work, but they still have not found the evidence against the president that they have been searching for for years. Furthermore, as the investigation was not formally approved by the plenary session, the binding force of its requirements and subpoenas is in question.

This lack of legitimacy is what has allowed Hunter Biden to refuse to appear to testify behind closed doors. The Republicans, now with Mike Johnson as president of the House of Representatives, plan to formalize the investigation this Wednesday with a vote in the plenary session, as they believe that theirs are now willing to close ranks.

In this context, Hunter Biden appeared this Wednesday morning at the doors of the Capitol and made a statement that became a kind of summary of the prologue of his book Beautiful things. In these memoirs he recounts his descent into the hells of alcoholism and drug addiction after the death of his brother and his subsequent rehabilitation with the help of his family.

Biden has said he refused to appear behind closed doors to avoid “distortions, manipulated evidence and lies” in the “illegitimate investigations” by House committees. “I am here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges that were granted to me. I am responsible for that. And that's why I'm making amends. But I am also here today to correct how the masquerade has portrayed me for its political purposes. I am above all a son, a father, a brother and a husband. From a loving and understanding family. I am proud to have earned degrees from Georgetown University and Yale Law School. I am proud of my legal and business career. I am proud to have served on a dozen boards of directors. And I am proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships,” she said in his speech.

“For six years, MAGA Republicans [las siglas del lema de Donald Trump, Make America Great Again], including members of the House of Representatives committees who are currently in closed session, have questioned my character, invading my privacy, attacking my wife, my children, my family and my friends. They ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They have belittled my recovery and attempted to dehumanize me, all to shame and harm my father, who has dedicated his entire life to public service. For six years, I have been the target of Trump's relentless attack machine screaming, 'Where's Hunter?' Well here is my answer: here I am.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The president's son later went on to defend his father: “Let me say it as clearly as I can. My father was not financially involved in my businesses, neither as a practicing lawyer, nor as a member of the board of directors of Burisma [una empresa energética ucrania], nor in my association with a Chinese private businessman, nor in my investments in the country or abroad, and much less as an artist,” he said, highlighting his support: “During my battle against addiction, my parents were there for me. side. They literally saved my life. “They helped me in a way that I can never repay them, and of course they would never expect me to.”

Hunter Biden is charged with three crimes in Delaware for the illegal purchase and possession of a gun when he was addicted to drugs and another nine in California for tax fraud, after a plea deal to which he was willing to admit was derailed. minor crimes that would not have led to his imprisonment.

“In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that this is grounds for an investigation of impeachment It goes beyond absurd and is shameless. There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because that did not happen. James Comer, Jim Jordan, Jason Smith [líderes republicanos de las comisiones que han acometido la investigación] and their colleagues have distorted the facts, selecting lines from a bank statement, manipulating messages I sent, editing the testimony of my friends and former associates and misrepresenting personal information that was stolen from me,” he said, before raising his tone.

“There is no justice or decency in what these Republicans are doing. They have lied over and over again about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become the false facts that too many people believe. No matter how many times it is denied, they continue to insist that my father's support for Ukraine against Russia is the result of a non-existent bribe. During a supervision hearing they showed naked photos of me. And they have taken the light of my father's love for me and presented it as something dark. They have no shame,” he denounced.

Hunter Biden has said he accepted the offer to appear in closed-door depositions or public hearings, at his option, as Republicans had initially proposed. “I have chosen that I am here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the commission's legitimate questions. Republicans don't want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless investigation, or hear what I have to say. What are they afraid of? I am here, I am ready”, he has finished.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_