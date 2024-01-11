Son of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is responsible for 9 crimes; trial was this Thursday in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden declared his innocence on charges of tax crimes during his trial in Los Angeles (United States) this Thursday (11 January 2024). The son of the US president, Joe Biden, faces accusations of tax evasion. Prosecutors say Hunter evaded taxes to maintain his lifestyle “extravagant”.

“(The) defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothes and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything except his taxes.”says the prosecutor.

During the trial, Hunter Biden's lawyer argued that the charges are political coups against him and his father. The businessman also faces federal charges for possessing an illegal weapon in the US state of Delaware.

The speech was made one day after the Judiciary and Oversight committees of the United States House approved a report that calls for Biden's son to be sent to the Department of Justice. He could be held liable for contempt of Congress by refusing to provide testimony seeking information for the investigation of impeachment of the president.