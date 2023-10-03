Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to three federal charges against him, arising from an alleged illegal possession of weapons in 2018. Together with his lawyers, the businessman arrived on the morning of this Tuesday, October 3 to the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware. He did not give statements to the press and left the courthouse after pleading not guilty.

The first two charges are for lying on a form from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) when Hunter Biden purchased a gun, a .38-caliber Colt Cobra. In his statement he certified that he was not a user or addict of any substance, which was false, according to the accusation.

The third charge is for the illegal possession of said weapon, for 11 days, when he was addicted to drugs, which represents a federal crime in the United States.

It was his attorney, Abbe Lowell, who said his client pleads “not guilty” to the accusations against him. Additionally, he informed the Court that he will file a motion to dismiss the case, challenging its constitutionality.

At the end of the hearing, Hunter Biden left the room through a side door and preferred not to give statements to the press.

A judicial agreement that did not take shape

Special prosecutor David Weiss brought charges against Hunter Biden, 53, after an initial deal failed. Biden pleaded guilty to two tax charges, in exchange for the prosecutor erasing the accusations of illegal possession of weapons and, thereby, avoiding a possible imprisonment.

Once the agreement was known, Republicans considered that it was a deal in favor of Biden because he was the president’s son and pressed to tear down the pact.

In July of this year, the setback came for Hunter Biden. Delaware District Judge Maryellen Noreika said it was an “unusual” agreement with “broad immunity” and decided to reject it. Although they tried to negotiate a new agreement, the parties did not reach a common point.

At the end of the hearing on October 3, Biden left the room through a side door and preferred not to give statements to the press. As part of his probation, while the trial is underway, he is under the supervision of a judicial officer and must not carry weapons or consume drugs or alcohol.

If convicted, Biden could face up to 25 years in prison.

With AP, AFP and local media

