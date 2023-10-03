Defense team for US President Joe Biden’s son has 30 days to file motions

Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to charges of purchasing a firearm while under the influence of drugs. Hunter appeared in the District Court of the State of Delaware this Tuesday (October 3, 2023). The information is from Fox News

The charges against Hunter Biden include:

making a false statement when purchasing a firearm;

making a false statement relating to information required to be maintained by a federally licensed firearms dealer;

possession of a firearm by a person who is an illegal user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter was formally indicted in the case on September 14 by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed in 2017 by former President Donald Trump. Here’s the complete of the indictment (PDF – 371 kB, in English).

Judge Christopher Burke said Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys have 30 days to file motions. The defense attorney for the US president’s son said the team will request a hearing to present evidence that Hunter is innocent.

According to the CNNLowell issued a statement stating that “These accusations are the result of political pressure from President Trump and his MAGA allies [Make America Great Again, na sigla em inglês] to force the Department of Justice to ignore the law and deviate from its policies in cases like this.”.

In addition to the charge of illegal possession of a weapon, Hunter Biden faces a charge of tax crimes. He allegedly evaded more than $1.5 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

On July 26, Hunter Biden had declared innocent of charges of tax crimes and illegal possession of a weapon. The defense tried to reach a plea deal to avoid the lawsuit. However, federal judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the deal.

Proposed in June by Hunter Biden’s defense, the agreement asked that, if he pleaded guilty to two counts of tax misdemeanor, he would be able to avoid prosecution for illegal possession of a weapon.

Judge Christopher Burke said the conditions for Hunter to try to avoid prison are “essentially the same” from the July hearing, which include not possessing a firearm or consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

The accusations against Hunter Biden could be used by Republicans against Joe Biden in the 2024 elections. Additionally, congressmen from the US House are launching an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

In a statement to reporters on September 12, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that the House Oversight Committee investigation found a “culture of corruption” in the Biden family.

However, witnesses in the case said that there is no evidence of crimes committed by Biden, and that further investigations would be necessary.