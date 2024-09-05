Hunter Biden leaving court in Los Angeles on Thursday (5) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Hunter Biden, son of current US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty on Thursday (5) to the tax fraud charges for which he was to be tried, according to information from the American agency Associated Press (AP).

According to APHunter Biden’s decision to plead guilty to tax fraud charges came just hours before jury selection was set to begin in the case, in which he was to be tried on charges of failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes. The trial was canceled after the move.

Hunter was previously convicted earlier this year in another case where he faced three charges of buying a firearm in 2018 while still a drug addict. His sentencing in that case is expected in November.

The new trial on tax fraud, according to the APcould bring to light new evidence about Hunter’s controversial activities in his overseas businesses, a topic that has been used by Republicans to accuse the Biden family of corruption.

Hunter’s defense attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge overseeing the case that the president’s son “was prepared to resolve the case immediately because of the overwhelming public and private interest,” the AP.

During the hearing with the judge, Hunter Biden admitted his guilt on the nine charges of tax fraud that were read by the magistrate. Together, the charges could result in up to 17 years in prison for Hunter, but, due to the maneuver of the president’s son to admit guilt, the sentence could be reduced.

Hunter’s sentencing in this case is scheduled to be announced on December 16, the AP.