The investigation into Hunter’s international business relations began in 2018, including possible national security implications, and the investigation expanded to an examination of the income he obtained from those ventures and a false statement he allegedly made during the arms purchase.

In the framework of the campaigns that the Republicans are constantly launching, investing in the case in preparation for the upcoming election race, Hunter’s lawyer appears periodically in an attempt to defend his client.

On Monday, attorney Abe Lowell called for an investigation in Congress regarding “the continued verbal attacks, defamatory statements, and publication of photos and personal data against Robert Hunter Biden, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green.”

“None of these practices can be considered part of legitimate legislative activity,” the lawyer wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, citing a series of social media posts accusing 53-year-old Green Hunter Biden of illegal business activities.

charge

A few days ago, US sources reported to NBC News that federal prosecutors are considering charging Hunter Biden with three tax offenses and one count of purchasing a weapon.

Sources said the possible charges are two misdemeanors for failure to file tax regulations, one felony count of tax evasion related to business expenses, and one count of arms, which is also a felony.

It is noteworthy that the decision on filing charges will be taken by US Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

personal computer

Hunter Biden’s personal computer ignited very rich material for newspapers and the Republican Party, as the media circulated information that about 450 gigabytes of data had been deleted from the device, including 80,000 photos and videos, in what was considered an attempt to distort facts and hide evidence.

Secret documents

Early this year, with the revelation of secret reports in Biden’s office on Ukraine, Iran and Britain, questions and fears were raised that Hunter had been able to access and view these documents while participating in the foreign deals in which he was convicted, which linked him to commercial entities in Ukraine and China.

Despite the criticism of the Ministry of Justice for its delay in ending the investigation of the Hunter case, expectations indicate that this case will be a card in the hands of the Republicans and the media, which may affect Biden’s trip to try to return to the White House again.