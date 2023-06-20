NAfter five years of investigations, Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has reached an agreement with the Justice Department regarding the allegations against him. This emerges from a document that was distributed by American media on Tuesday. Accordingly, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax offenses and will probably be able to avoid charges in a separate weapons offense through an out-of-court settlement.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

According to the New York Times, this stipulates that Biden will not use drugs for two years and will never own a gun again. In the case of the tax offenses, prosecutors plan to recommend a suspended sentence, according to the Washington Post.

Lawyer: Hunter Biden wants to take responsibility

The 53-year-old man failed to pay his $1.2 million in taxes on time in 2017 and 2018 and broke a federal law in 2018 when he purchased a gun despite using drugs. During the background check at the time, he stated that he did not use drugs. In his CV, however, Hunter Biden openly reported his drug addiction.

The investigation into Hunter Biden was launched under the Trump administration in 2018 and has since been led by Delaware Attorney David Weiss. He had retained his post under the Biden administration to complete the investigation. The White House has repeatedly said it is not interfering with the investigation.







Biden’s lawyer, Christopher Clark, said after the agreement was announced on Tuesday that “I believe the five-year investigation into Hunter has been concluded”. His client feels it is important “to take responsibility for the mistakes he made in his life at a time of turmoil and addiction.” Hunter Biden looks forward to continuing on his road to recovery.

The deal has yet to be approved by a federal judge. Hunter Biden is expected to appear in court in Delaware in the coming days to plead guilty to the tax offenses. If the agreement goes as planned, Biden should avoid a possible prison sentence. Also, during the 2024 presidential primary campaign, the agreement could help mitigate Republican discourse about lax prosecution of Hunter Biden’s crimes.

The party has maintained that the case has not been adequately prosecuted since Biden’s presidency. At the center of the debate is also the affair surrounding a Hunter Biden laptop, which many Republicans see as proof that Joe Biden, as Vice President, made decisions in favor of his son Hunter’s business.