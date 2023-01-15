The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, demanded that the judge prohibit his four-year-old daughter from using his last name. On January 15, the publication reports Independent.

The son of the head of the White House is currently a participant in a lawsuit to reduce child support against Lunden Roberts, the mother of his child and a former stripper. Biden Jr. argued the lawsuit with a changed financial situation.

In late 2022, Roberts asked the court to allow their daughter to use the Biden surname, saying it would help the girl later in life.

However, Biden’s lawyer filed a motion asking the judge to reject Roberts’ request, pointing out that the mother does not care about the future of the child, but allegedly will try to make a political attack on the US president’s family.

“[Адвокат] claims that her (Roberts. – Ed.) motive is “political war” against the Biden family, and refers to her earlier attempt to edit their daughter’s name and other identifying information from court records, as well as her “disparaging comments in various other petitions and responses, ”the publication reports.

Earlier, on January 11, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, demanded that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provide information about suspicious business transactions of Joe Biden and his family. According to Comer, US citizens should know how the head of the White House is involved in illegal transactions and whether this threatens national security.

On December 29, 2022, former President Donald Trump accused the FBI of hushing up inconvenient information about Hunter Biden ahead of the election. He called the current situation a shame and said that the same people who accused him of storming the Capitol in 2021 were behind it.

The son of the head of the United States is suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution. In April 2019, he left a MacBook in the workshop, on which 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, over 2,000 photos were found, allegedly confirming his guilt. In April 2021, experts established the authenticity of these materials.