US president’s son to be formally charged before a grand jury with illegal possession of a firearm in 2018

Special Counsel David Weiss plans to file charges against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, by the end of this month, as indicated in court documents released on Wednesday (September 6, 2023).

Biden pleaded not guilty to charges of tax crimes and illegal gun possession during a July 26 hearing. Although an agreement with the prosecutors was foreseen, Federal Judge Maryellen Noreika refused the agreement, citing the need for more time to review it.

Hunter Biden’s defense proposed the settlement in June, in which he would plead guilty to two tax misdemeanor counts in exchange for avoiding prosecution for illegal possession of a weapon. However, the judge appointed by Donald Trump asked for revisions to the plea agreement for greater clarity in the terms.

After the opinion, the US president’s son pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes from 2017 to 2018 in the amount of more than $ 1.5 million.

Now, federal prosecutors intend to bring a gun charge against Hunter Biden to a grand jury by September 29, as revealed in a judicial process this Wednesday (September 6). The decision was filed in a US District Court in Delaware.

“The Fast Trial Act requires the government to obtain the return of an indictment from a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest”wrote the prosecutors. “The Government intends to seek the return of the charge in this case before that date.”

UNDERSTAND THE CHARGES

Hunter Biden is accused of: