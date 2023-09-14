LAccording to a court filing, Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has been charged with three federal firearms-related charges.

Special investigator David Weiss recently announced that he would file charges against the 53-year-old by September 29th, as US media reported. The subject of the upcoming indictment is illegal possession of weapons, it was said. A planned deal with the public prosecutor’s office had previously collapsed.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for several years. In June, the public prosecutor’s office in Delaware published formal allegations against the president’s son. He is accused of illegally possessing a firearm in 2018 because he concealed his drug addiction when he bought the weapon. The judiciary also accuses him of not paying income tax due on time in 2017 and 2018.

Parallel to the publication of the allegations, the public prosecutor’s office in Delaware had made public a possible agreement between both sides: Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to the tax offenses and to enter into an agreement with certain conditions regarding a trial in relation to the weapons offense and to avert a possible prison sentence, it was said at the time. However, at a hearing at the end of July, a judge raised objections to the agreement and did not approve it. In mid-August, Justice Minister Merrick Garland granted the investigating prosecutor Weiss the independence of a special investigator.

The investigation and a trial against Hunter Biden are also likely to have an impact on the election campaign. Joe Biden wants to run again in the 2024 election. The investigation against his son is not about the president. However, the Republicans repeatedly portray the Bidens as a crime family. The president has in the past rejected the attacks against himself and his family as a smear campaign.







Hunter Biden has been a political burden for his father for years – and is likely to become so with a view to the 2024 presidential election. The opposition Republicans accuse the 53-year-old of having in the past exploited his father’s important position as Vice President of Barack Obama (2009 to 2017) for business in Ukraine and China.

