Joe Biden was on his way to an event in Maryland when the news about his son became public. The appearance in Largo was actually intended to highlight the successes of democratic economic policy in the midst of rising inflation rates. But the headlines in the American media were different: A month after his appointment by the Justice Department, David Weiss, the special counsel, charged Hunter Biden with illegal weapons possession and false statements on Thursday. Joe Biden’s campaign for the Democrats? Despite strong criticism of Republican economic policy, it is a side issue.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

This should be a foretaste of next year. No trial date has been set yet, but it is likely that Hunter Biden will be tried while his father is in the heat of the presidential election. A few months ago it looked as if this unpleasant chapter for the Biden family could be closed beforehand.

A deal with prosecutors was intended to protect Hunter Biden from being charged with purchasing weapons during his drug and alcohol addiction in 2018. For this he should declare himself guilty of two tax offenses. But the agreement failed in court – and the fifty-three-year-old was once again in the spotlight. If convicted, he now faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000. Although the punishment is usually more lenient for a first-time offender who did not use the weapon to commit a crime.

Joe Biden is silent on the case

The indictment accuses Hunter Biden of three crimes: illegally possessing a weapon while addicted to drugs, lying to a firearms dealer and making false statements on a firearms application. Specifically, it’s about a 38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver that Hunter Biden purchased in a gun shop in Delaware in October 2018. Contrary to federal law, he hid his acute drug and alcohol addiction at the time and stated on the application and to the arms dealer that he did not take drugs. The purchase became public because his girlfriend at the time threw the gun away in a supermarket parking lot eleven days later out of concern that he might harm himself with it.







Joe Biden does not comment publicly on the case; the White House refers questions to the Justice Department. When it comes to his son, the president and his wife usually only say that they are proud that Hunter Biden has gotten his life under control and that they support him on his path. The appointment of Weiss as special investigator in mid-August was a further step by the government to emphasize the independence of the investigation against the president’s son. Weiss was nominated by Trump to be district attorney in Delaware and, contrary to usual practice, was kept in office by the Biden administration to continue the investigation against Hunter Biden. After the failed deal, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him special counsel because of the “significant public interest.” This means that Weiss has more powers and can bring charges in different jurisdictions.

White is considered burned by the Republicans

For the Republicans, however, Weiss is considered burned because of the planned agreement for Hunter Biden. The president’s son has once again become a hot word in the presidential election campaign. Just this week, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, instructed the relevant committees to initiate parliamentary investigations into possible impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden.

This is not about the current charge of purchasing weapons, but rather the accusation of political influence in favor of his son’s foreign business. The Republicans are referring to Hunter Biden’s time as a board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, while his father was responsible for the United States’ Ukraine policy as vice president. It also involves doing business with a Chinese company after the end of the Obama-Biden administration. There is no evidence of taking advantage so far, but there is evidence that Hunter Biden used his business partners’ apparent access to Joe Biden for his own advantage.







In any case, impeachment of the president is considered impossible: even if there were a formal removal from office, the trial would take place in the Democratic-controlled Senate. But the news of allegedly unfair dealings serves as fodder for right-wing Republicans in the election campaign.

After hearing the news of the indictment on Thursday, former President Donald Trump immediately launched into another attack on Joe Biden. The gun purchase is “the only crime” that Hunter Biden committed “that does not involve the lying Joe Biden.” Special Counsel Weiss, Trump suggested, was a prosecutor at the mercy of the Democrats. These have triggered a dangerous development with the “terrible, very unfair and largely illegal witch hunts” – presumably referring to the four criminal trials against Trump. He will have to stand trial next year for, among other things, attempting to influence the 2020 presidential election and improper storage of secret documents.