Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, asked the US State Department and the US ambassador in Rome for help in 2016 in facilitating a deal involving the Ukrainian gas company Burismafor which Hunter worked, the New York Times reports, citing documents released by the Biden administration.

The White House said Biden was unaware of his son’s maneuvers at the time. According to the New York newspaper, representatives of the US embassy in Italy did not hide their embarrassment at such a request. “I want to be careful,” wrote a member of the embassy’s Department of Commerce, “about promising too much.”

“This,” he added, “is a Ukrainian company and, to protect itself, the US government should not influence the Italian government without going through the Doc Advocacy Center.” The acronym refers to a US government program to support American companies seeking to do business with foreign governments. Abbe Lowel, Hunter Biden’s attorney, said his client “had asked several people,” including the US ambassador to Italy at the time, John Phillips, if he could put Burisma in touch with the president of the Tuscany region, where the Ukrainian company was trying to launch a geothermal project.

“There was no meeting – declared the lawyer Lowel – no project materialized and there was no request in the United States, but only a request to establish a contact in Italy”.