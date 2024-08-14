Hunter Biden “asked the US Embassy in Rome for help with the Ukrainian company Burisma in 2016”

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, in 2016, he asked the US State Department and the US ambassador in Rome for help in facilitating a deal involving the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, for which Hunter worked. The New York Times reported, citing documents released by the Biden administration. The White House said that at the time, Biden was unaware of his son’s maneuvers. According to the New York newspaper, representatives of the US embassy in Italy did not hide their embarrassment at such a request.

“I want to be careful about overpromising,” a Department of Commerce staffer at the embassy wrote. “This is a Ukrainian company, and to protect itself, the U.S. government should not influence the Italian government without going through the Doc Advocacy Center.” The acronym refers to a U.S. government program to support American companies seeking to do business with foreign governments. Abbe Lowel, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, said his client “asked several people,” including the U.S. ambassador to Italy at the time, John Phillips, if he could connect Burisma and the president of the Tuscany region, where the Ukrainian company was seeking to launch a geothermal project.

“There was no meeting,” said attorney Lowel, “no project materialized and there was no request in the United States, but only a request to establish contact in Italy.”