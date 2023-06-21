The son of the American president has not yet met his four-year-old daughter, whom he fathered with a stripper. Now he pays alimony.

Dhe American first son Hunter Biden, known for tax offenses, drug excesses and nude photos with prostitutes, is now paying after all. After years of fighting in a court in southern Arkansas, the fifty-three-year-old is said to have agreed to pay child support for his daughter Navy Joan in the amount of $5,000 a month.

Biden fathered the girl five years ago during his affair with stripper Lunden “Dallas” Roberts. After the birth, he had denied paternity. In court, the son of American President Joe Biden repeatedly referred to his allegedly limited financial resources.

Biden, who has three adult daughters from his first marriage to author Kathleen Buhle and fathered a son with his second wife Melissa Cohen three years ago, is said to have never met Navy Joan. The presidential couple also allegedly did not recognize the four-year-old.