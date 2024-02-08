Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Hunter in Austria allegedly shoots himself in the head with a projectile from his own weapon and dies.

In Lower Austria, a hunter died after being shot in the head. The 56-year-old probably died from a projectile from his own weapon.

Senftenberg – A walker made a terrible find. The witness discovered a lifeless body at a tree stand in a forest on Tuesday morning (February 6th). Rescue workers who were immediately alerted tried in vain to revive the man, reports said krone.at. The hunter (56) was presumably killed by his weapon.

Austria: Hunter dies after being shot in the head with his own weapon

Exactly how the hunting accident occurred remains unclear. The fatal shot was probably fired while climbing or descending the high seat. According to the police, the 56-year-old must have accidentally pulled the trigger on his loaded rifle ORF. A projectile was released from the weapon. The victim was hit in the head and was said to have died instantly. An order was made to confiscate the body. However, the results of the autopsy are still pending.

The passionate hunter left his home in the municipality of Senftenberg (Lower Austria) on Monday evening. The 56-year-old wanted to sit on wild boars, so krone.at. He said goodbye to his wife.

Tragic accident in Austria: Hunter accidentally shoots himself in the head with his own weapon.

Fatal hunting accidents are not uncommon

Fatal hunting accidents caused by firearms also happen in Germany. During a hunt in Bavaria in 2022, a hunter was shot on a tree stand. A ricochet hit the man and fatally injured him.

After a fatal hunting accident, a 20-year-old had to appear in court in 2019. A man died from a shot in the head during a hunting party. However, the young huntress was acquitted. (ml)