The news that – after Sead Kolasinac – Klaas-Jan Huntelaar could also return to Schalke to help out in the fight against relegation caused a sensation among S04 fans. Meanwhile, this potential return also seems more likely. Nevertheless, the most important question is and remains whether he can help at all.
First it reported picture, meanwhile also moved Sky, Sport1 and the WAZ According to your respective information, the return of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to FC Schalke 04 is more likely. The striker himself is open to this change and wants him too. While the talks between the squires and Ajax Amsterdam, where the hunter keeps running up and also plays over longer distances, are ongoing. However, an agreement is still pending.
The overriding question is, of course, whether and how the 37-year-old attacker could help the staggering crisis club. First of all, however, one must also state: It shows great character when a player – without coercion or personal advantage – decides to help out in such a situation. Be it from Sead Kolasinac, or now from Huntelaar. It also shows what influence this club and especially the fans can have on the players.
Then you can already hold onto the first of several possible advantages of a Huntelaar return: character. An aspect that, according to reports, is not to be found too often in the current S04 troop. A player who goes ahead as a role model and with the absolutely right attitude and – as one could put it – noble motives can bring about important changes in this environment. What an influence that can have, you could see in the surprisingly confident 4-0 win last weekend at the new old left-back.
And don’t forget: The Hunter knows Schalke. He knows the environment, many people and the fans. He doesn’t need a time to get used to, only the change in play style would be digestible. An experienced player like him can do it within a few days – especially since Royal Blue doesn’t have a complicated game culture anyway.
He would also be the type of striker we were looking for. Someone who doesn’t necessarily shine in the build-up of the game, but gets as much out of the very few scoring chances as possible – in other words, maximum efficiency. He has shown in Amsterdam over the past two years that he can still do it. In the current season he is the equivalent of every 76 minutes on a league goal. A quota that would be very useful for the S04. Also in the preseason he scored nine goals in 18 appearances in the Eredivisie and prepared two more. The Dutchman has not forgotten his craft, he just has to be fed.
A young Matthew Hoppe, who will remain an important part of the professional team at least until the summer, could well learn from him too. However, every single player could do that, and not only, but also because – here as well as Kolasinac – he could lead the way as a verbal leader. He would be another player to hold onto figuratively speaking.
Doubts are also understandable: No comparison to the “good old days” – speed problems?
Of course, there are also doubts about this intended return. Even the last one or two years in Gelsenkirchen did not go exactly optimally for him, the farewell was the absolutely right decision from his point of view. At this point, however, you have to emphasize: In the last few years, and the last two Hunter seasons certainly count, every striker would have looked bad. No offensive game, far too few and too bad chances. His still very solid performances at Ajax have shown that in this aspect it was (again) more to Schalke than to the affected player.
Speed is another point that some fans understandably worry about. In order to really keep up in the Bundesliga, you need a very good pace, regardless of your own position. The oldie footballer (with all due respect) no longer brings this with him, that must be clear to everyone. However, this point can also be debunked a bit: A striker like Huntelaar does not come into play with his breathtaking speed anyway. If he is reasonably regularly supplied with good allusions and crosses, he makes them pure in a good turnover. This is something that Schalke urgently needs in order to be able to gain a foothold in the relegation battle.
So you notice: Both emotionally and athletically, such a return campaign can make sense and have a positive outcome. Especially since you have to bear in mind that any other candidate that would have been considered in terms of price could certainly not offer more skills and potential. The certainty that someone will strike does not exist with any potential newcomer to the S04. In this case, however, you know who you are talking about, that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar knows and loves the club, and that he definitely has what it takes to help. Alone as another spokesman and fan favorite.
