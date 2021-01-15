After various media reports on Schalke’s plan to bring Klaas-Jan Huntelaar back by the summer, he has now confirmed it and spoken of the request. After being substituted on for Ajax in the 89th minute on Thursday evening and promptly decided the game with a brace.
“I know about the interest, Schalke 04 is in trouble and Klaas-Jan is an icon there. It’s not quite that far. I know about the interest, but I don’t know where it will lead. Let me point out: Me would like to keep him at Ajax. ” That said, Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag ESPN (via transfer market) on Thursday evening before the important game against Twente Enschede when asked about the rumors about Huntelaar. After the game he added the important point: “This is a decision he has to make.”
That is actually the case. The striker himself has to make this extremely difficult decision, whether he should return to S04 and whether he could help there – or celebrate the end of his career in Amsterdam with the expected championship. Before he confirmed the request from Gelsenkirchen, he was substituted on in the game when the score was 1: 1, in the 89th minute. How could it be otherwise in football: within 90 seconds he scored a brace that allowed him to decide the game (3: 1).
“Schalke got in touch, I talked to Ajax about it,” said the Hunter, describing the latest events surrounding this issue. He went on to explain how things will now proceed: “This is of course a difficult decision. For me. Look, Schalke and Ajax are the clubs with which I am most connected. I told Schalke that I would watch and that I’ll discuss this with Ajax. Then you go into the decision-making process. “
According to reports, if he really wanted to, he would get clearance from Marc Overmars, who has been in charge of the sport in Amsterdam for eight and a half years. The 37-year-old also said that he was assuming a possible permit.
Nevertheless: For him it is and remains an extremely difficult decision. He also knew how to emphasize this after the game, even though the role as a backup (including Haller transfer) was a factor: “In the end you have to try to make a good choice. You never know that in advance. I weigh my feelings What I’m inclined to? It’s difficult. There is something for everything. Schalke has more problems, it’s more of an emotional decision. Ajax is more stable, maybe a better end in terms of the championship title, cup or Europe. ” He is not yet in a position to describe more precise information or a tendency.
How complicated this decision will be for him, he knew how to describe with a comparison: “It’s as if I have to choose between my two children.” First, however, he will enjoy the match and also his personal success in it and later sleep on it for a night or two. An overly quick decision is unlikely to be expected. It is and remains a choice that one would probably not want to be faced with either.
