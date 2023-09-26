Sooner or later everyone makes a mistake. And that is precisely the moment that detectives strike during the manhunt for a fugitive. It is therefore ‘a matter of time’ before Tornike Manvelidze (28), who allegedly stabbed his fellow countryman Shota to death in Utrecht last week, is caught. The well-known former detective Sander Schaepman and tactical detective Kalile Ohoudi give their view on the hunt for this Georgian.

