British Griffin with rotten teeth got veneers for free in Turkey and found happiness

The Briton had veneers abroad and found happiness thanks to the transformation. Publishes an interview with her The Sun.

26-year-old Paige Griffin said that all her life she faced bullying from others because of rotten front teeth. In addition, the haters constantly criticized the appearance of the heroine of the material in social networks, which is why she developed complexes. “I couldn’t smile because I was afraid that someone would see my teeth,” she complained.

According to the girl, she tried to raise money for the procedure using a charity platform, but her attempt was unsuccessful. However, she was soon approached by a doctor from Turkey, who offered to carry out manipulations worth £5,000 (365,000 rubles) for free. After the procedure, the Briton admitted that she had found a happy life.

“The installation of veneers has changed my life. Now I can smile and enjoy life to the fullest. In addition, they stopped scolding me for my appearance on social networks. I can’t believe that I was finally able to become absolutely happy, ”Griffin concluded.

In June, Russian dentist Vladimir Losev named four causes of yellowing of teeth. So, according to the doctor, you should pay attention to the increased acidity of the stomach, due to which the tooth enamel becomes thinner. In addition, the list included problems with salivation, smoking and some eating habits, the specialist noted. For example, the abundant use of red wine, strong tea, coffee, and soy sauce, which is typical for lovers of rolls and sushi.