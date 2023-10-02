Hunt: Showdown was announced for PS5 and Xbox Series: the debut on current generation consoles will take place during 2024, while PS4 and Xbox One versions will shut down starting next April.

Launching in 2019, Hunt: Showdown will receive a substantial update of the graphics engine which will bring with it an unreleased map, while the upgrade for the transition to PS5 and XSX will be free for owners of the game.