Hunt: Showdown was announced for PS5 and Xbox Series: the debut on current generation consoles will take place during 2024, while PS4 and Xbox One versions will shut down starting next April.
Launching in 2019, Hunt: Showdown will receive a substantial update of the graphics engine which will bring with it an unreleased map, while the upgrade for the transition to PS5 and XSX will be free for owners of the game.
New PC requirements
The technological changes made to Hunt: Showdown will also be reflected in the PC version, which will see its updates updated requirements while keeping the accounts and of course the ownership of the product intact.
The new minimum requirements for the game will therefore be the following:
- Processor: 7th generation Intel Core 7700, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1650 Super, AMD RX 5500 XT
- Resolution: 1080p
- Preset: low
