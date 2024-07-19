The ESRB, the American video game ratings board, has Hunt: Showdown 1896 Existence Revealed a probable sequel to Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown. To everyone’s delight, the platforms on which we will be able to play it have also been revealed: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. However, there is little information.

What is known so far

In fact, we learn from the ESRB page:

“This is a first-person monster hunting game set in a fantasy version of the Victorian era. Players use spiked clubs, truncheons, brass knuckles, and pistols to kill zombie-like creatures and human rivals. Combat features high-impact sounds, gunfire, and gore effects. Some weapons allow zombies to split their heads or cut off their limbs. One type of zombie explodes into a sea of ​​blood and gore when killed; another type is depicted wearing human skin as a cloak.”

Hunt: Showdown 1896 It is rated suitable for mature audiences aged 17 and over. From the page we learn that it will contain in-game purchases. After all, it was inevitable that it was so, also considering the economic system of the first chapter.

Of course it is right to specify that There is nothing official about it for nowmeaning Crytek has not confirmed or denied the news. It must be said that the ESRB does not usually open random pages, so it is unlikely that it is some kind of error or oversight. That said, we wait for the official announcement of the game to know more. If it is, we expect it to arrive in late 2024 or during 2025, perhaps in early access.