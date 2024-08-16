Hunt: Showdown 1896 Launch Trailer immerses us in the disturbing atmosphere of Crytek’s horror-themed PvPvE shooter, which with this update is renewed from many points of view, starting with the technical sector.

The graphics engine is now CryEngine 5.11 and there are many technological innovations, but there is no shortage of improvements made to the gameplay, the interface and the contents, in the latter case with the introduction of the new map of Mammon’s Gulch.

The formula underlying the experience appears unchanged and puts us in command of a hunter on the trail of a monsteras well as other mercenaries who will have no qualms about killing us to steal the resources and the bounty we may be carrying.

Given the presence of a fearsome element such as the permanent deatheach game of Hunt: Showdown 1896 is full of tension and will see us pay attention to every movement and every sound until we reach one of the extraction zones available within the scenario.