The new chapter also involves a technological transition to CryEngine 5.11 which substantially increases the graphic quality of the game, particularly regarding lighting, animations and rendering of the environments.

In Hunt: Showdown 1896 players find themselves living a new experience moved chronologically forward in time and with a new setting west of the Bayou swamps, towards the Colorado Rockies .

Instead of simply porting the old Hunt: Showdown to current consoles, Crytek has seen fit to present what is in effect a real new chapter with Hunt: Showdown 1896 with exit date set for August 15, 2024 and the first details reported in these hours.

A new setting and other novelties

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game is aiming for native support for 4K and 60fpsaccording to Crytek.

The Mines Below Mammon’s Gulch

The first map, Mammon’s Gulch, introduces a vast and detailed new biome that places Hunters in the shadow of the towering Colorado mountains.

This also adds the element of improved verticality to the gameplay, allowing for a number of new tactical positions on the peaks overlooking the region.

Yet hidden beneath the lush forests and soaring hills, corruption seethes from the mines and oil wells beneath the surface, where the greatest threats lie.

In any case, the bayou environments will also continue to be present in Hunt: Showdown 1896, with a general update to the environments. According to what the team reported, the launch of the new version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S determines the deprecation of the old title on the latest generation platforms. This means that after August 15, the original Hunt: Showdown will no longer be playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.